GoAir Launches Flights On These International Routes, Tickets From Rs 9,999

Customers can book flights under this offer via GoAir's official website or app.

Passenger carrier GoAir inaugurated season's first flight to Maldives on Tuesday. The airline now operates direct flights to Maldives five days a week from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru till January 31, 2019, GoAir said in a statement. The flights tickets on these routes are available at a starting all-inclusive fare of Rs 9,999. GoAir's flight G8 33 will depart from Delhi at 10:35 am and arrive Maldives at 14:15 pm, and flight G8 34 depart from Maldives at 15:15 pm and arrive Delhi at 19:45 pm on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, according to GoAir.

GoAir's direct flight G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9 am and arrive Maldives at 11:15 am, every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday. GoAir's flight G8 will depart from Bengaluru at 1:10 pm and arrive in Maldives at 2:40 pm.

Here's the schedule of GoAir's flights to Maldives from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru:

Flight no From Departure (Local time) To Arrival (Local time) Frequency G8 23 Mumbai 9:00 Maldives 11:15 Wed, Sun G8 24 Maldives 12:10 Mumbai 15:40 Wed, Sun G8 23 Mumbai 9:00 Maldives 11:20 Thu G8 24 Maldives 12:20 Mumbai 15:40 Thu G8 33 Delhi 10:35 Maldives 14:15 Mon, Wed, Sat G8 34 Maldives 15:15 Delhi 19:45 Mon, Wed, Sat G8 43 Bengaluru 13:10 Maldives 14:40 Wed, Sun G8 44 Maldives 15:45 Bengaluru 18:10 Wed, Sun

(Source: GoAir)

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights flies to 27 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi, it said.

GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Maldives, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore, it added.