Go First Starts 'Priority Boarding' Service To Reduce Waiting Time

New Delhi: Go First -- formerly known as GoAir -- on Tuesday announced "Priority Boarding" service to cut down the waiting time for its passengers. The service is available on all domestic and international flights and will be applicable for all departing destinations on the airline network, Go First said in a release.

"The service is available for pre-purchase across all channels i.e. GO FIRST website, mobile app, contact centres, counters and agents. It can be availed up to 2 hours before domestic departure and up until 3 hours before international departure," the airline added.

"The service comes with a nominal cost and offers the flexibility of cancellation and rescheduling of flights. There is no additional fee for infants. In case of cancellation by the airline or cancellation of the flight, the fee will be refunded," Go First mentioned.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First, said, "The comfort and convenience of passengers is our utmost priority and we constantly strive to create an exceptional flying experience for them. The 'Priority Boarding' service to all passengers is another step in this journey, and demonstrates our continued commitment to the 'You Come First' philosophy."

The airline further stated that the "Priority Boarding" service will not apply to group bookings.