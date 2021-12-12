63 Moons-backed TickerPlant Launches CryptoWire, The Global Crypto Super App

TickerPlant has launched a global cryptocurrency super application called CryptoWire

Financial content provider TickerPlant has launched a global cryptocurrency super application called CryptoWire. The app is intended to act as a one-stop solution for all aspects related to these digital assets. CryptoWire will provide real-time information and news about crypto prices, courses and data related to cryptocurrency. The app will also offer insights about blockchain technology, the backbone of the crypto world. TickerPlant is a subsidiary of Chennai-based Financial Technologies Group, now known as 63 Moons, and it promises to offer comprehensive and unbiased information about cryptocurrency to its users.

63 Moons was incorporated in 1998 and has been a financial information service provider for over two decades. It said that the CryptoWire super app will offer the following services and features:

Crypto University

The Crypto University will provide brief and basic courses as well as specialised Ph.D. courses on cryptocurrency. Some of these courses will be free while others will be charged. Crypto University will also provide courses sourced from global universities, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur.

Crypto TV

Crypto TV is a 24x7 crypto and blockchain channel broadcast on YouTube and mobile IPTV. The channel will provide in-depth analysis of global developments, reports, and discussions. In addition to that, the channel will also provide pieces of information that will help increase knowledge about cryptocurrency, blockchain, asset digitisation, and asset development.

CryptoWire

This section of the app will have some useful tools that can guide the user in their financial decisions in connection with cryptocurrency. It will educate users about tools such as arbitrage opportunities identification, lending and borrowing rates.

Jigish Sonagara, Managing Director and CEO of TickerPlant, said CryptoWire will be the most credible port of call for entry into the Crypto Universe providing credibility. It will be powered by robust technology and will give information of most curated data, Mr Sonagara added.

The super application covering the global market of digital currency aims to influence a wider community and help people become more cognizant about cryptocurrency and blockchain so that they can make informed decisions and better investment choices.