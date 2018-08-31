NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

GDP Growth To Surpass 7.5% In 2018-19: Finance Ministry

The fiscal deficit will not exceed 3.3 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19, said Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg.

Economy | | Updated: August 31, 2018 20:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
GDP Growth To Surpass 7.5% In 2018-19: Finance Ministry

GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-19 stood at 8.2%.

New Delhi: Enthused by 8.2 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2018-19, the Finance Ministry today expressed the hope that economy may exceed 7.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The country's economy is on steady growth path, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said while commenting on the April-June quarter growth number. The robust performance this quarter gives hope that growth could exceed even estimates 7.5 per cent this fiscal, he said.

He also said that the fiscal deficit will not exceed 3.3 per cent of the GDP in 2018-19. On the falling rupee, he said it will soon be in the range of Rs 68-70 against the US dollar. The rupee closed today at record low of 71 to the dollar.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indian economyGDP growthGDP data

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Article 35ATamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVAsian Games 2018Medals TallyCricket ScheduleTejashwi YadavTrain StatusPNR StatusStree Movie ReviewINR vs USDJio Phone 2Mi MobilesDiabetesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersMi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top