GDP Growth Slips To 6.6% In October-December, Here's What Experts Say

Economy grew a lower-than-expected 6.6 per cent in the October-December period

India's economy grew a lower-than-expected 6.6 per cent in the October-December period, the lowest in five quarters, dragged by lower farm and manufacturing growth, government data showed on Thursday. A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a growth of 6.9 per cent for the December quarter, compared with a downwardly revised 7 per cent rise in July-September.

The government also revised its 2018-19 GDP growth estimate to 7 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

Commentary:

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCE HOLDINGS:

"I had expected the overall GDP growth for FY19 to get revised downwards, as the farm sector had suffered due to extremely uneven rainfall, depleted water reservoir levels in key agrarian states and their impact on sowing of foodgrains. Manufacturing and small services too had slowed due to a crisis of confidence for the NBFC sector during September to December 2018. The GDP data has correctly captured these events that had impacted growth. In retrospect, the RBI's policy actions on February 7 get strongly vindicated."