NEW DELHI: The economy is expected to grow between 7.3 to 7.5 per cent in the March quarter, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg told a news channel on Monday. The government will release GDP data on Thursday around 5: 30 pm.Mr Garg said the country was expected to grow at 6.7 per cent in the 2017/18 financial year that ended in March.