India's Economic Growth Drops To 5.8% In March Quarter, Behind China

The slowdown may lead to another rate cut by the RBI in its June policy review, say economists

India's GDP or gross domestic product grew 5.8 per cent in the January-March period, government data showed on Friday. With that, India lost its position as the fastest-growing major economy of the world to China for the first time in one-and-a-half years. China's economy logged a growth of 6.4 per cent in the March quarter. Friday's data also meant the economy logged an average growth of 6.8 per cent for the full financial year 2018-19.