Gautam Adani Pledges Rs 60,000 Crore For Social Causes

Billionaire Gautam Adani has pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore for various causes

Gautam Adani, Asia's richest person and his family on Thursday pledged to donate Rs 60,000 crore to a range of social causes, to mark his 60th birthday. The corpus will be administered by Adani Foundation.

“In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and therefore the family decided to contribute Rs 60,000 crores towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation”. said Mr Adani in a statement.

To utilise the potential of India's demographic advantage, there is an ever growing need to focus on the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development. The shortfalls in each of these areas are roadblocks for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, the statement added.

“At a very fundamental level, programs related to all these three areas should be seen holistically and they collectively form the drivers to build an equitable and future-ready India. Our experience in large project planning and execution and the learnings from the work done by the Adani Foundation will help us uniquely accelerate these programs. This contribution from the Adani Family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation's journey to do more towards fulfilling our ‘Growth with Goodness' philosophy,” Mr Adani said.

The Indian tycoon, a first-generation entrepreneur who turns 60 on Friday, joins the ranks of global billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett who have committed large parts of their wealth for philanthropy. With a net worth of almost $92 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani has added a little more $15 billion to his wealth this year.