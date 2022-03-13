Gas Authority Of India Limited Declares Record Dividend For Current Fiscal

GAIL has declared a second interim dividend for the current fiscal

Maharatna company Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) has declared a second interim dividend of 50 per cent i.e. at Rs 5 per share for the current fiscal.

The total dividend payout will be Rs 2,220.19 crore, a company statement said.

For the current fiscal (2021-22), GAIL has already declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share to its shareholders in December 2021. The two interim dividends total to Rs 9 per equity share (90 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital). Total dividend payout is Rs 3,996.35 crore.

Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of GAIL said that the company shareholders have been provided with steady long-term returns on their investments.

"This is the highest ever dividend payment in terms of total dividend amount by GAIL," he said.

Based on the current shareholding of the government (51.45 per cent), dividend of Rs 1,142.29 crore shall be paid to the government and Rs 1,077.90 crore to other shareholders.