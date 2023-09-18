Banks Will Remain Shut In These Cities On Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Banks will remain closed for two days- September 18 and 19.

Banks will remain closed for two days — September 18 and 19 — in some parts of the country for Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, the 10-day-long Ganesh Utsav will be observed from September 19 to September 28.

Ahead of the festival, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that the banks will remain shut in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai on Monday, September 18.

The statement released, on RBI's official website, also added that in Mumbai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad among other major cities the banks will be closed on September 19.

RBI also said that the bank will remain shut in the national capital, Delhi, on September 28, which is the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Here is the complete list of cities wherein the bank will remain shut on September 18:

Bengaluru

Chennai

Hyderabad-Telangana

On September 19, banks will remain shut in these cities:

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bhubaneswar

Mumbai

Nagpur

Panaji

Here is the list of cities where banks will remain shut on the day of Visarjan—September 28

Ahmedabad

Aizawl

Belapur

Bengaluru

Chennai

Dehradun

Hyderabad-Telangana

Imphal

Kanpur

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Raipur

Ranchi

It must be noted that these cities will witness bank holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, RBI added.