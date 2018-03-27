From Home Loans To Market Trends, 10 Factors To Consider When Buying A Second Property

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act or RERA came into effect last year

Buying a second property is always a pleasing experience. It is always a good investment opportunity, especially if you do your homework appropriately. Home buyers should be aware of the purpose of buying the second house and select a location and property according to his/her essentials. In the current economic scenario, affordability and purpose of buying a house should be the key consideration, said real estate experts. Buyers should always keep the income tax factor in mind and also see whether he/she will be able to liquidate it in case of financial urgency.