Fortis Bidding War Starts Again; Board Initiates Fresh Bid Process

Three bidders - a consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, a consortium of TPG and Manipal Health Enterprises, and Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd - have been invited to participate in the process.
CommentsThe invited bidders, should submit their interest by May 31, Fortis said on Tuesday. It also invited other parties to submit their expression of interest.
