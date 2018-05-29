NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Fortis Bidding War Starts Again; Board Initiates Fresh Bid Process

The invited bidders, should submit their interest by May 31, Fortis said on Tuesday.

May 29, 2018
Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Tuesday decided to initiate a fresh bidding process, after the board's previous choice of the investment offer in the bidding war did not appeal to shareholders.

Three bidders - a consortium of Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office, a consortium of TPG and Manipal Health Enterprises, and Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd - have been invited to participate in the process.

The invited bidders, should submit their interest by May 31, Fortis said on Tuesday. It also invited other parties to submit their expression of interest.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

