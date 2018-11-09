Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh Resigns

In July 2018, Fortis' board had accepted an offer from IHH Healthcare Berhad to invest Rs 4,000 crore.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bhavdeep Singh has resigned from the position. The board of directors at Fortis has considered and accepted his resignation, the country's second-largest hospital chain said in a stock-exchange filing. "At the request of the board, Singh has agreed to continue in his current capacity till such time his succession planning is crystallised," it said.

Fortis said Singh led the company for the past three and a half years including during the past two years when the company went through a period of high turbulence.

The resignation follows a recent exit by another top executive. On August 30, the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Gagandeep Singh Bedi had resigned citing personal reasons.

Fortis Healthcare had reported a larger net loss during the quarter ended September due to impairment of "goodwill and investments".

Its net loss for the period under review increased to Rs 142 crore from a net loss of Rs 23.61 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

