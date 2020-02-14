Former Jet Airways Boss Vinay Dube Appointed As GoAir CEO

Budget carrier GoAir's Board has appointed former Jet Airways' CEO Vinay Dube as the airline's Chief Executive Officer.

Accordingly, as CEO, Mr Dube will report to the Chairman, Managing Director and the Board, the company said.

"He will be responsible for the management of the airline and also for meeting the goals and long term growth objectives of the company," the airline said in a statement.

In his earlier assignments, Mr Dube has held the position of senior vice president-Asia Pacific at Delta Air Lines, chief executive officer at Delta Technology LLC, vice president-consulting & marketing solutions at Sabre Airline Solutions and manager-network forecasting systems at American Airlines.

At present, GoAir operates over 325 daily flights. It flies to 35 domestic and international destinations.