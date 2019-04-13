Former IL&FS Managing Director Ramesh Bawa Arrested

Mr Bawahas been arrested under Section 447 of the Companies Act.

Former IL&FS Financial Services CEO Ramesh Bawa was arrested by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Friday, after the Supreme Court refused to extend protection for him from being apprehended. Mr Bawa's arrest comes two weeks after the arrest of former IL&FS chairman Hari Sankaran for fraud. The matter relates to a series of defaults by Infrastructure Financing and Leasing Services (IL&FS) on its debt obligations last year, which underlined concerns about the country's shadow banking sector.

Mr Bawa had resigned from his position in September 2018 after a series of defaults by IL&FS which sent tremors in financial markets. This arrest comes after the Supreme Court refused to extend him protection from being apprehended. Mr Bawa has been arrested under Section 447 of the Companies Act that enables the investigating arm of Ministry of Corporate Affairs to make an arrest for committing fraud.

Earlier this month, the SFIO had arrested the former Chairman Hari Sankaran for fraud. "Hari Sankaran has been arrested on the grounds of abusing his powers in IL&FS Financial Services through his fraudulent conduct and in granting loans to entities which were not creditworthy or have been declared Non-Performing Assets and caused wrongful loss to the company and its creditors," a government official had said after Mr Sankaran's arrest.

The government took control of the heavily indebted infrastructure financing and construction group in October last year, following a string of defaults on debt obligations. IL&FS is reeling under debts of Rs. 91,000 crore.

The company earlier said that it is expecting a "reasonably faster and fair" outcome for its resolution through the country's bankruptcy court, but added it is difficult to predict a timeline for it. The alleged financial irregularities at the IL&FS came to light last year after some group entities defaulted on debt repayments.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.