Forex Reserves Slide To $601 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves declined in the week ended June 3

After rising for two consecutive weeks, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $306 million to $601.057 billion in the week ended June 3, according to RBI data.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by $3.854 billion to $601.363 billion. It had risen by $4.23 billion to $597.509 billion in the week ended May 20.

During the week ended June 3, the decline in the reserves was on account of a fall in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCA declined by $208 million to $536.779 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the FCA include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves dipped by $74 million to $40.843 billion.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $28 million to $18.41 billion, RBI said.

The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $5 million to $5.025 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.