Government Planning Tax Relief For Foreign Investors, Says Report

The surcharge on the super rich announced in Budget is also applicable to FPIs operating as trusts

The government is likely to exempt foreign portfolio investors from an increase in taxes that was part of the Budget approved by Parliament but heavily criticised, news agency Reuters quoted a government official as saying on Thursday. The development came days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government would soon hold discussions with representatives of foreign portfolio investors. The Union Budget 2019 increased the surcharge on the super rich, which in effect included foreign portfolio investors who operate as trusts.