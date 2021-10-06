Force Motors Shares Gain After Sales Jump 39% In September

Shares of the Mumbai-based utility vehicle maker - Force Motors - rose as much as 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,555.40 after the company post market hours on Tuesday reported its sales and production numbers for the month of September. Force Motors' domestic sales in September advanced 39 per cent to 1,968 units compared with 1,418 units sold during the same month last year. Its production in September jumped 44 per cent to 2,159 units. Force Motors' sales from exports jumped 25 per cent to 272 units, the company's exchange filing showed.

In the month of September Force Motors sold 1,144 units of small commercial vehicles (scv) and light commercial vehicle while sales for utility vehicles (uv), sports utility vehicles (suv) and tractors came in 824 units.

Production for Small and light commercial vehicles came in at 1,391 units and it produced 768 sports utility vehicles (suv), tractors and utility vehicles.

A total of 5,607 shares Force Motors shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 4,923 shares traded daily in the past two weeks. On the National Stock Exchange, 1.45 lakh shares of the company changed hands by 12:06 pm.

Force Motors shares have so far this year advanced 14.24 per cent, underperforming the Sensex which has gained 26 per cent.

As of 12:08 pm, Force Motors shares traded 2.2 per cent higher at Rs 1,514, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.22 per cent.