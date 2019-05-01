Flipkart's Flipstart Days Sale Begins. Here Is All You Need To Know

Flipkart Sale: Flipstart Days sale started today and will last up to May 3.

Bengaluru-based e-commerce major Flipkart started its three-day Flipstart Days sale from Wednesday. Under the Flipstart Days sale, which will end on May 3, Flipkart is offering discounts in a range of product categories such as clothes, footwear, accessories, baby care, TVs and air conditioners. The Flipstart Days sale will be conducted for the first three days of every month, Flipkart said on its website, www.flipkart.com. (Also read: Flipkart pips Amazon to become the most sought after employer in India, says report)

Here is all you need to know about Flipkart's limited-period sale (Flipstart Days sale):

Flipstart Days sale started on Mar 1 and will last up to May 3. Under the limited-period sale, Flipkart is offering discounts on fashion products, including a flat 60 per cent discount on tops and dresses. Hand bags and jewellery are being offered at a discount of 50-80 per cent, according to the Flipkart website.

T-shirts and denim products are being offered at a discount of 50-80 per cent and shoes are being sold at a discount of 40-80 per cent on the retail price, according to Flipkart.

Smart televisions (40 inch) are being offered for sale at Rs 17,499. While white goods like air conditioners and refrigerators are being offered for sale at a discount of up to 50 per cent, the e-commerce company added.

Electronic accessories such as headphones are being offered at a discount of 40-70 per cent while laptops are being offered at a starting price of Rs 13,990 under the Flipstart Days sale, according to Flipkart.

Customers using Axis Bank credit/debit card and EMI transactions will also get 10 per cent instant discount in the three-day Flipstart Days Sale.

