Flipkart, Axis Bank Credit Card To Be Launched This Month: Cashback, Other Benefits Explained Here

Flipkart-Axis Bank Co-Branded Credit Card will be available for select users in July.

E-commerce major Flipkart has partnered with private sector lender Axis Bank to launch a co-branded credit card. The new co-branded card - powered by payments processor Mastercard - will offer benefits such as a 5 per cent cashback on purchases made on Flipkart, Myntra and 2GUD platforms and a 1.5 per cent cashback at more than 4000 restaurants across the country, according to a joint statement by the companies. "This partnership is the latest effort from Flipkart, Axis Bank, and Mastercard to improve access to credit and further expand the fast developing credit card ecosystem in India," they added.