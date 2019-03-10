NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Lenders

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Your Money | | Updated: March 10, 2019 15:32 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Lenders

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.


A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, post offices which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Private sector lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank revised their fixed deposit interest rates with effect from March 7, 2019. 

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019
7 days to 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 days to 179 days6.25%6.75%
180 days to 210 days6.35%6.85%
211 days to less than 1 year6.4%6.9%
1 year to less than 2 year6.8%7.3%
2 years to less than 3 years6.8%7.3%
3 years to less than 5 years6.8%7.3%
5 years and up to 10 years6.85%7.35%
(Source: sbi.co.in)

 

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 to 14 days5.756.25
15 to 29 days5.756.25
30 to 45 days5.756.25
46 to 90 days6.356.85
91 to 179 days6.356.85
111 days6.57
180 days to 270 Days6.356.85
222 days6.67.1
271 days to less than 1 year6.356.85
333 days7.17.6
1 year6.757.25
555 days6.857.35
above 1 year & up to 3 years6.757.25
above 3 year & up to 5 years6.256.75
above 5 years & up to 10 years6.256.75

 

IndusInd Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

Maturity PeriodDomestic (resident) deposits/ NRO deposits <2 crore rates p.a.(%)
7 days to 14 days3.75
15 days to 30 days4.25
31 days to 45 days5.75
46 days to 60 days6
61 days to 90 days6.25
91 days to 120 days6.5
121 days to 180 days6.75
181 days to 210 days7.25
211 days to 269 days7.25
270 days or below 1 years7.5
1 Years to 1 Years 2 Months8
Above 1 Years 2 Months to below 2 Years8
2 years to below 2 years 6 Months7.5
2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months7.5
2 years 9 Months to below 3 years7.5
3 years to below 61 month7.5
61 month and above7.25
Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years)7.5

An additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the card rates is applicable for term deposits of senior citizens, according to bank's website, indusind.com.

 

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from Macrh 7, 2019:

Period

Interest Rate

(per annum)

Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum)

7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 4 days6.75%7.25%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.75%7.25%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 4 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 16 days7.10%7.60%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.10%7.60%
1 Year7.30%7.80%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 4 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.30%7.80%
1 Year 16 days7.30%7.80%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.30%7.80%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.40%7.90%
2 Years 16 days7.40%7.90%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.40%7.90%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.25%7.75%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.50%7.00%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.50%7.00%

 

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f March 7, 2019
Tenure PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
   
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fixed deposit (FD)fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesFixed Deposit (FD) revised interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Honda CivicLive TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL Tickets

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top