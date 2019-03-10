Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Paid By Key Lenders

Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time.

A fixed deposit (FDs) is a secure financial instrument offered by banks, post offices which fetch guaranteed returns. In a fixed deposit account, money can be invested for a higher rate of interest than savings accounts. One can deposit a lump sum of money in fixed deposits for a specific period, ranging from seven days to 10 years. Fixed deposit interest rates are subject to change from time to time. Private sector lenders HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank revised their fixed deposit interest rates with effect from March 7, 2019.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank:

State Bank of India

Given below are the latest SBI FD interest rates on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 22.02.2019 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 22.02.2019 7 days to 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 days to 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 days to 210 days 6.35% 6.85% 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4% 6.9% 1 year to less than 2 year 6.8% 7.3% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.8% 7.3% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8% 7.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85% 7.35% (Source: sbi.co.in)

Punjab National Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from March 1, 2019:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 to 14 days 5.75 6.25 15 to 29 days 5.75 6.25 30 to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 to 90 days 6.35 6.85 91 to 179 days 6.35 6.85 111 days 6.5 7 180 days to 270 Days 6.35 6.85 222 days 6.6 7.1 271 days to less than 1 year 6.35 6.85 333 days 7.1 7.6 1 year 6.75 7.25 555 days 6.85 7.35 above 1 year & up to 3 years 6.75 7.25 above 3 year & up to 5 years 6.25 6.75 above 5 years & up to 10 years 6.25 6.75

IndusInd Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

Maturity Period Domestic (resident) deposits/ NRO deposits <2 crore rates p.a.(%) 7 days to 14 days 3.75 15 days to 30 days 4.25 31 days to 45 days 5.75 46 days to 60 days 6 61 days to 90 days 6.25 91 days to 120 days 6.5 121 days to 180 days 6.75 181 days to 210 days 7.25 211 days to 269 days 7.25 270 days or below 1 years 7.5 1 Years to 1 Years 2 Months 8 Above 1 Years 2 Months to below 2 Years 8 2 years to below 2 years 6 Months 7.5 2 years 6 Months to below 2 years 9 Months 7.5 2 years 9 Months to below 3 years 7.5 3 years to below 61 month 7.5 61 month and above 7.25 Indus Tax Saver Scheme (5 years) 7.5

An additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent over and above the card rates is applicable for term deposits of senior citizens, according to bank's website, indusind.com.

HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from Macrh 7, 2019:

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 4 days 6.75% 7.25% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.75% 7.25% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 4 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 16 days 7.10% 7.60% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10% 7.60% 1 Year 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 4 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30% 7.80% 1 Year 16 days 7.30% 7.80% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 Years 16 days 7.40% 7.90% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40% 7.90% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.25% 7.75% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50% 7.00% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50% 7.00%

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f March 7, 2019 Tenure Period General Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

