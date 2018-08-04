Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates: SBI Vs Kotak Mahindra Bank Vs HDFC Bank VS ICICI Bank

Some fixed deposits offer premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period.

Fixed deposits (FDs) are secure financial instruments, which offer guaranteed returns. FD interest rates vary according to the tenure of the fixed deposit and across banks. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time, which varies from 7 days to ten years. Some fixed deposits come with a premature withdrawal facility while some require a compulsory lock-in period. Recently, State Bank of India, country's largest lender, revised its fixed deposit interest rates. The fixed deposit accounts which have a lock-in period of five or 10 years also offer income tax benefit under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.

Here is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank :

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by State Bank of India (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised from July 30, 2018:

Term Interest rate for general public (% per annum) Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum) 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.7 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 6.75 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 6.8 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by Kotak Mahindra Bank (Below Rs. 1 crore):

Revised interest rates for domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits from July 26, 2018:

Maturity Periods - Premature Withdrawal Allowed Regular Senior Citizen* Less than Rs.1 Crore Less than Rs.1 Crore 7 - 14 Days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 30 Days 4.00% 4.50% 31 - 45 Days 5.00% 5.50% 46 - 90 Days 5.50% 6.00% 91 - 120 Days 6.00% 6.50% 121 - 179 days 6.25% 6.75% 180 Days 6.50% 7.00% 181 Days to 269 Days 6.60% 7.10% 270 Days 6.75% 7.25% 271 Days to 363 Days 6.75% 7.25% 364 Days 7.00% 7.50% 365 Days to 389 Days 7.25% 7.75% 390 Days (12 months 25 days) 7.25% 7.75% 391 Days - Less than 23 Months 7.25% 7.75% 23 Months 7.30% 7.80% 23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 7.30% 7.80% 2 years- less than 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years and above but less than 4 years 7.00% 7.50% 4 years and above but less than 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 6.50% 7.00%

Advertisement

However, senior citizens' interst rate is not applicable on NRO/NRE deposits and no interest will be payable for NRE TDs staying less than 1 year.

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by HDFC Bank (Less than Rs. 1 crore):

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018 Tenure Interest rate for general public Interest rate for senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Fixed deposit (FD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018 Tenure General public Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5 (Source: icicibank.com)

However, income earned on fixed deposits is taxable. Fixed deposit interest is tax-free until a certain threshold, after which it is chargeable. After the interest earned exceeds Rs. 10,000, tax is deducted at source.