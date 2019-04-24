NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Banks

Bank FDs provide investors with a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: April 24, 2019 18:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Banks

In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time.


Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are financial instruments provided by banks, post offices and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Bank FDs provide investors with a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time. Most banks today offer a maturity period ranging from seven days to 10 years for fixed deposits. Top lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, offer fixed deposits.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank:  


State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from February 22, 2019, according to sbi.co.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.406.90
1 year to less than 2 year6.807.30
2 years to less than 3 years6.807.30
3 years to less than 5 years6.807.30
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35


HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 11, 2019, according to hdfcbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 - 14 days3.504.00
15 - 29 days4.254.75
30 - 45 days5.756.25
46 - 60 days6.256.75
61 - 90 days6.256.75
91 days - 6 months6.256.75
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.757.25
6 months 4 days6.757.25
6 months 5 days - 9 months6.757.25
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days7.107.60
9 months 4 days7.107.60
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days7.107.60
9 months 16 days7.107.60
9 months 17 days < 1 Year7.107.60
1 Year7.307.80
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days7.307.80
1 year 4 days7.307.80
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days7.307.80
1 Year 16 days7.307.80
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.307.80
2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days7.407.90
2 Years 16 days7.407.90
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.407.90
3 years 1 day - 5 years7.257.75
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.507.00
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.507.00

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019 according to icicibank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days66.5
61 days to 90 days6.256.75
91 days to 120 days6.256.75
121 days to 184 days6.256.75
185 days to 289 days6.57
290 days to less than 1 year6.757.25
1 year to 389 days6.97.4
390 days to 2 years7.17.6
2 years 1 day up to 3 years7.58
3 years 1 day up to 5 years7.257.75
5 years 1 day up to 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac)7.257.75

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 22, 2019 according to axisbank.com:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizen (% p.a.)
7 days to 14 days3.53.5
15 days to 29 days3.53.5
30 days to 45 days5.55.5
46 days to 60 days6.256.25
61 days < 3 months6.256.25
3 months < 4 months6.256.25
4 months < 5 months6.256.25
5 months < 6 months6.256.25
6 months < 7 months6.757
7 months < 8 months6.757
8 months < 9 months6.757
9 months < 10 months7.17.35
10 months < 11 months7.17.35
11 months < 1 year7.17.35
1 year < 1 year 5 days7.37.95
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days7.37.95
1 year 11 days < 13 months7.37.95
13 months < 14 months7.358
14 months < 15 months7.37.95
15 months < 16 months7.37.95
16 months < 17 months7.37.95
17 months < 18 months7.37.95
18 Months < 2 years7.37.95
2 years < 30 months7.58.15
30 months < 3 years7.58
3 years < 5 years7.257.75
5 years to 10 years77.5

Yes Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 5, 2019 according to yesbank.in:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 to 45 days5.00%5.50%
46 to 90 days6.25%6.75%
3 months to < 6 months6.50%7.00%
6 months to < 9 months6.85%7.35%
9 months to < 1 Year7.15%7.65%
1 Years to <= 10 years*7.25%7.75%
12 Months 10 Days to 12 Months 20 Days7.50%8.00%
18 Months 8 Days to 18 Months 18 Days7.85%8.35%
36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days7.50%8.00%

Small finance banks, on the other hand, pay higher returns on fixed deposits compared to private and public sector banks.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD) interest ratesSBI fixed deposit (FD) interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirSri Lanka PMRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi Y3 Redmi 7

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top