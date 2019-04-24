Check Out Latest Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates Of Top Banks

In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time.

Fixed deposits (FDs), also known as term deposits (TDs), are financial instruments provided by banks, post offices and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Bank FDs provide investors with a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account. In a fixed deposit account, money is deposited for a specific time. Most banks today offer a maturity period ranging from seven days to 10 years for fixed deposits. Top lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others, offer fixed deposits.

Given below is a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates paid by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank:



State Bank of India (SBI)

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore with effect from February 22, 2019, according to sbi.co.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.40 6.90 1 year to less than 2 year 6.80 7.30 2 years to less than 3 years 6.80 7.30 3 years to less than 5 years 6.80 7.30 5 years and up to 10 years 6.85 7.35



HDFC Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 11, 2019, according to hdfcbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 - 14 days 3.50 4.00 15 - 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 - 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 - 60 days 6.25 6.75 61 - 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days - 6 months 6.25 6.75 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.75 7.25 6 months 4 days 6.75 7.25 6 months 5 days - 9 months 6.75 7.25 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 7.10 7.60 9 months 4 days 7.10 7.60 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 7.10 7.60 9 months 16 days 7.10 7.60 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 7.10 7.60 1 Year 7.30 7.80 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 7.30 7.80 1 year 4 days 7.30 7.80 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 7.30 7.80 1 Year 16 days 7.30 7.80 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.30 7.80 2 years 1 day - 2 Years 15 days 7.40 7.90 2 Years 16 days 7.40 7.90 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.40 7.90 3 years 1 day - 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.50 7.00 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.50 7.00

ICICI Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 7, 2019 according to icicibank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 6 6.5 61 days to 90 days 6.25 6.75 91 days to 120 days 6.25 6.75 121 days to 184 days 6.25 6.75 185 days to 289 days 6.5 7 290 days to less than 1 year 6.75 7.25 1 year to 389 days 6.9 7.4 390 days to 2 years 7.1 7.6 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.5 8 3 years 1 day up to 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years 1 day up to 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD (Max up to Rs. 1.50 lac) 7.25 7.75

Axis Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from April 22, 2019 according to axisbank.com:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizen (% p.a.) 7 days to 14 days 3.5 3.5 15 days to 29 days 3.5 3.5 30 days to 45 days 5.5 5.5 46 days to 60 days 6.25 6.25 61 days < 3 months 6.25 6.25 3 months < 4 months 6.25 6.25 4 months < 5 months 6.25 6.25 5 months < 6 months 6.25 6.25 6 months < 7 months 6.75 7 7 months < 8 months 6.75 7 8 months < 9 months 6.75 7 9 months < 10 months 7.1 7.35 10 months < 11 months 7.1 7.35 11 months < 1 year 7.1 7.35 1 year < 1 year 5 days 7.3 7.95 1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 7.3 7.95 1 year 11 days < 13 months 7.3 7.95 13 months < 14 months 7.35 8 14 months < 15 months 7.3 7.95 15 months < 16 months 7.3 7.95 16 months < 17 months 7.3 7.95 17 months < 18 months 7.3 7.95 18 Months < 2 years 7.3 7.95 2 years < 30 months 7.5 8.15 30 months < 3 years 7.5 8 3 years < 5 years 7.25 7.75 5 years to 10 years 7 7.5

Yes Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 2 crore from March 5, 2019 according to yesbank.in:

Period General public (% p.a.) Senior citizens (% p.a.) 7 to 45 days 5.00% 5.50% 46 to 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 3 months to < 6 months 6.50% 7.00% 6 months to < 9 months 6.85% 7.35% 9 months to < 1 Year 7.15% 7.65% 1 Years to <= 10 years* 7.25% 7.75% 12 Months 10 Days to 12 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00% 18 Months 8 Days to 18 Months 18 Days 7.85% 8.35% 36 Months 10 Days to 36 Months 20 Days 7.50% 8.00%

Small finance banks, on the other hand, pay higher returns on fixed deposits compared to private and public sector banks.

