NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What SBI, ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank Pay

HDFC Bank, the largest private lender of the country, revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) of various tenures with effect from July 6.

Your Money | | Updated: July 06, 2018 15:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What SBI, ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank Pay

Fixed deposit interest rates: Interest income is subject to the liable income tax.

Fixed deposits help people save money and also earn an attractive interest rate on the same. In a fixed deposit, customers can keep a certain amount of money with the bank for a specific tenure. In return for the fixed deposit, banks pay interest. Interest income is subject to the liable income tax. HDFC Bank, the largest private lender of the country, revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) accounts of various tenures with effect from July 6, 2018, according to its website hdfcbank.com.

Here NDTV analyses what HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Allahabad Bank pay on your fixed deposits:

Fixed Deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits
Applicable from July 6, 2018

Period< 1 Crore
Interest Rate
(per annum)		**Senior Citizen Rates 
(per annum)
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 mnths 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%

 

(Also Read: When To Invest In Mutual Fund Instead Of Bank Fixed Deposit? Here's What Experts Say)

Fixed deposit interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI) (Below Rs 1 crore) from sbi.co.in

TenorsRevised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.657.15
2 years to less than 3 years6.657.15
3 years to less than 5 years6.77.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.757.25

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore) from icicibank.com

Tenure PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
GeneralSenior Citizen*
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5

 

(Also Read: Bank Fixed Deposits Vs Corporate Fixed Deposits: Interest Rates, Taxation, Risks)

Fixed Deposit interest rates of Allahabad Bank from allahabadbank.in

Interest rates on fixed deposits, (i.e. term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore) in certain time buckets are as detailed below:

TenorRevised Rate 
7 - 14 days4.00%
15 - 29 days4.00%
30 - 45 days4.50%
46 - 60 days5.50%
61 - 90 days6.00%
91 - 179 days6.00%
180 - 269 days6.25%
270 days to less than 1 year6.50%
1 year to less than 2 years6.60%
2 years to less than 3 years6.50%
3 years to less than 5 years6.50%
5 years to 10 years6.50%

 

Small finance banks like Suryoday Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank, among others, offer higher interest rates than larger peers. Interest rates on post office fixed deposits range between 6.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

fixed deposit (FD)interest rates on fixed depositsState Bank of India (SBI)

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top