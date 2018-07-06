HDFC Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; What SBI, ICICI Bank, Allahabad Bank Pay

Fixed deposit interest rates: Interest income is subject to the liable income tax.

Fixed deposits help people save money and also earn an attractive interest rate on the same. In a fixed deposit, customers can keep a certain amount of money with the bank for a specific tenure. In return for the fixed deposit, banks pay interest. Interest income is subject to the liable income tax. HDFC Bank, the largest private lender of the country, revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) accounts of various tenures with effect from July 6, 2018, according to its website hdfcbank.com.

Here NDTV analyses what HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank and Allahabad Bank pay on your fixed deposits:

Fixed Deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits

Applicable from July 6, 2018

Period < 1 Crore Interest Rate

(per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates

(per annum) 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 mnths 1 day- 6 mnths 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 mnths 5 days- 9 mnths 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 1 day- 9 mnths 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 mnths 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50%

(Also Read: When To Invest In Mutual Fund Instead Of Bank Fixed Deposit? Here's What Experts Say)

Fixed deposit interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI) (Below Rs 1 crore) from sbi.co.in

Tenors Revised For Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 6.65 7.15 2 years to less than 3 years 6.65 7.15 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 7.2 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 7.25

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits(Less than Rs 1 crore) from icicibank.com

Tenure Period Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018 General Senior Citizen* 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5

(Also Read: Bank Fixed Deposits Vs Corporate Fixed Deposits: Interest Rates, Taxation, Risks)

Fixed Deposit interest rates of Allahabad Bank from allahabadbank.in

Interest rates on fixed deposits, (i.e. term deposits of less than Rs 1 crore) in certain time buckets are as detailed below:

Tenor Revised Rate 7 - 14 days 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.00% 30 - 45 days 4.50% 46 - 60 days 5.50% 61 - 90 days 6.00% 91 - 179 days 6.00% 180 - 269 days 6.25% 270 days to less than 1 year 6.50% 1 year to less than 2 years 6.60% 2 years to less than 3 years 6.50% 3 years to less than 5 years 6.50% 5 years to 10 years 6.50%

Small finance banks like Suryoday Small Finance Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank, among others, offer higher interest rates than larger peers. Interest rates on post office fixed deposits range between 6.6 per cent and 7.4 per cent.