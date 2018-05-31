NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy News

Fiscal Deficit For FY18 At 3.5 Percent Of GDP

India's fiscal deficit in the year 2017-2018 came in at 3.53 percent of GDP, in line with the revised estimates, government data showed on Thursday.

Economy News | | Updated: May 31, 2018 19:14 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Fiscal Deficit For FY18 At 3.5 Percent Of GDP

In the current fiscal, the government estimates to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP

Comments
India's fiscal deficit in the year ended March 2018 came in at 3.53 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), in line with the revised estimates, government data showed on Thursday. India revised its fiscal deficit target in February to 3.5 percent of GDP from 3.2 percent of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year. For the current fiscal year, the government estimates to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP. The shortfall for the 2017/18 fiscal year was Rs 5.9 lakh crore ($87.53 billion), the data showed. India got Rs 12.4 lakh crore in net tax receipts during the fiscal year.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GDP

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusBy Election ResultsLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta ReviewDiabetes

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top