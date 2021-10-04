Find Out How Many Electric Vehicles And Charging Stations Are There In India

Government has been promoting electric vehicles for the last six years through its FAME scheme

With the government bullish on greater usage of electric vehicles across the country, it is imperative to know how many such automobiles (two, three as well as four wheelers) have been made available till now and what is the status of the availability of charging station infrastructure for them.

The government has been aggressively promoting manufacture and usage of electric vehicles across the country and under its scheme titled “Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles” or (FAME), has been incentivising stakeholders for promoting sale of such vehicles since 2015.

In fact by 2030, government has decided to ensure that 30 per cent vehicles on Indian roads, would be electric.

Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this year, even made a case for making it compulsory for all officials in central government ministries and departments to use only electric vehicles.

In such a scenario, let's have a look at the current scenario of electric vehicles' availability and the required infrastructure for them in the country.

Number of electric vehicles

According to figures provided by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, till July 19, 2021 5.20 lakh electric vehicles had been registered in the country.

Also under the FAME scheme, 87,659 electric vehicles (including two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers) had been supported by incentivising stakeholders across the country, till July 20, 2021.

Charging infrastructure

As of now, there are 427 installed charging stations for electric vehicles across the country, out of which 77 are located on major national highways while 350 of them are situated across seven states and two union territories of Delhi and Chandigarh.

In Delhi alone, there are 94 charging stations, while Chandigarh has 48 of them.

Among the states, Telangana has the highest number of electric vehicles charging stations, numbering 50, followed by Rajasthan (49) and Karnataka (45).

Delhi-Jaipur-Agra stretch of national highway has 29 charging stations, followed by 24 on Delhi-Chandigarh stretch, Mumbai-Pune (15) and Jaipur-Delhi (9).

In addition to this, the government has sanctioned 2,877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 states, which are to be installed in the coming days.