Profit
Home | Economy

Finance Ministry Likely To Seek Capital For State-Run Banks

The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before parliament, said Subhash Chandra Garg.

Economy | | Updated: December 19, 2018 19:24 IST
Finance Ministry Likely To Seek Capital For State-Run Banks

Government will also seek an interim dividend from the RBI, said the economic affairs secretary.


NEW DELHI: Finance ministry is likely to seek approval from parliament for additional funding for state-run banks on Thursday, Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said. The proposal will be part of the overall supplementary demand for grants to be laid before parliament, Garg told reporters on Wednesday.

The government will also seek an interim dividend from the central bank, Garg said.

Over the last two months the government and the Reserve Bank of India have been clashing on several issues including the government's proposal to ease capital and lending curbs for state-run banks.

The new RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' bureaucratic links are expected to heal a rift between the two. 

