Finance Minister To Visit Mumbai Tomorrow For Post-Budget Interaction With Industry

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet industry leaders during her two-day Mumbai visit

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will meet stakeholders from Maharashtra during her two-day visit to Mumbai starting tomorrow (February 21), in a post-budget interaction.

In a tweet by the finance ministry, it was informed that Ms Sitharaman will be in Mumbai between February 21 and 22. She will hold discussions with representatives from industry and trade, large tax payers and select professionals, the tweet said.

Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman is visiting Mumbai during Feb 21 - 22



FM will hold a post-#Budget2022 interaction with stakeholders from Maharashtra, belonging to industry & trade, large tax payers & select professionals



Watch LIVE from 10.30 AM



📺 https://t.co/qmWb1ctY6b — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 20, 2022

Earlier on February 14, the finance minister had met the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board in New Delhi and in her address, outlined the thinking behind the budget and the priorities of the government.

This year's budget, presented on February 1, estimates a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11.1 per cent. Government expects this growth to be fuelled by a massive capital spending programme outlined in the Budget with a view to crowd-in private investment by reinvigorating economic activities and creating demand.



Ms Sitharaman has raised capex by 35.4 per cent for 2022-23 to Rs 7.5 lakh crore to continue the public investment-led recovery of the pandemic-battered economy. The capex this year is pegged at Rs 5.5 lakh crore.