Nirmala Sitharaman Says Banks Have Sufficient Liquidity

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the bank merger process was "going smoothly"

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that there is sufficient liquidity in the banking system. Addressing the media after a meeting with chiefs of public sector banks, the Finance Minister said banks have been asked to provide a bill discounting facility to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector against dues from large corporates, in order to ensure liquidity for small businesses. Efforts are being made to ensure that dues are released to the MSME sector by large corporates, Ms Sitharaman said.