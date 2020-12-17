Finance Minister Holds Pre-Budget Consultations With Social Sector Representatives

The finance minister is likely to present her second budget of Modi 2.0 on February 1, 2021

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget consultations with representatives of the social sector on Thursday, December 17, ahead of the Union Budget 2021-22. Along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Secretary Dr A.B. Pandey, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Tarun Bajaj, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) K V Subramanian besides other senior officials were also present in the meeting. On Monday, December 14, with top industrialists in the national capital, according to the Ministry of Finance. The finance minister is likely to present her second budget of the Modi 2.0 government on February 1, 2021.

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holding her 6th Pre-Budget consultations with Stakeholders of social sector in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2021-22, in New Delhi today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Nxh4VdhImC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) December 17, 2020

The Finance Ministry said in an official statement that, the Ministries and Departments concerned have started implementing the announcements under the three Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Packages. The progress of implementation is being reviewed and monitored regularly.

Ahead of presenting the union budget, it is a common practice for the finance minister to meet various stakeholders, including economists, farmer's organizations, civil society as well as industry bodies as part of the pre-budget consultative exercise. Subsequently, the Finance Minister takes a final call on the tax proposals after considering the suggestions and completing the pre-budget consultations. The proposals are discussed with the Prime Minister before the budget is finalized.