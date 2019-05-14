NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Here's A Comparison Of Interest Rates Offered By Small Finance Banks On Fixed Deposits

Interest rates paid by small finance banks are higher compared to their larger peers such as State Bank of India, HDFC Bank among others

Savings And Investments | | Updated: May 14, 2019 14:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Here's A Comparison Of Interest Rates Offered By Small Finance Banks On Fixed Deposits

Fixed deposit (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by financial institutions


Fixed deposit (FDs) are secure financial instruments offered by private and public sector banks, small finance banks (SFBs), non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and post offices. Small finance banks focus on financial inclusion by provision of savings instruments, supply of credit to small businesses, small farmers, micro and small industries and other unorganised sector entities. While the products of small finance banks are similar to those provided by commercial banks, the interest rates paid by small finance banks are higher compared to public sector lender State Bank of India, and its private sector peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, among others.

Here's a comparison of fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by small finance banks:

Capital Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates effective from April 29, 2019 according to the bank's website:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
15 Days to 30 Days5.40%5.90%
31 Days to 45 Days5.75%6.25%
46 Days to 89 Days6.25%6.75%
90 Days to 179 Days6.65%7.15%
180 Days to less than 1 Year7.00%7.50%
1 Year to less than 5 Years7.65%8.15%
5 Years and upto 10 Years7.50%8.00%
Special Category
400 Days7.85%8.35%
900 Days7.70%8.20%
(Source: capitalbank.co.in)

ESAF Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits below Rs. 1 crore, with according to the bank's website:

PeriodInterest rates (with effect from March 1, 2019)
General public (% p.a.)Senior citizens (% p.a.)
7 - 14 days5.50%6.00%
15 - 59 days5.50%6.00%
60 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 - 179 days6.75%7.25%
180 - 363 days7.50%8.00%
364 days5.60%6.10%
365 - 727 days8.75%9.25%
728 days6.80%7.30%
729 - 1091 days8.00%8.50%
1092 days5.66%6.16%
1093 - 1819 days7.30%7.80%
1820 days5.65%6.15%
1821 - 3652 days7.30%7.80%
(Source: esafbank.com)

Jana Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits, according to the bank's website:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.) (with effect from December 14, 2018 )Senior citizens (% p.a.) (with effect from January 30, 2019)
7-45 days6.00%6.60%
46-60 days6.50%7.10%
61-180 days7.00%7.60%
181-365 days8.50%9.10%
> 1 year- 2 years8.50%9.10%
> 2 years - < 3 years8.50%9.10%
= 3 years9.00%9.60%
> 3 years- 5 years8.50%9.10%
> 5 years- 10 years7.00%7.60%
(Source: janabank.com)

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

The following FD interest rates are applicable on deposits up to Rs 2 crore according to the bank's website:

PeriodGeneral public (% p.a.) (with effect from February 27, 2019)
7 Days to 29 Days5.50%
30 Days to 89 Days6.25%
90 Days to 179 Days6.75%
180 Days to 364 Days7.50%
1 Year to 2 Years8.30%
2 Years and 1 Day to 734 Days7.50%
735 Days8.25%
736 Days to 798 Days7.50%
799 Days8.60%
800 Days to 3 Years7.50%
3 Years and 1 Day to 5 Years7.00%
5 Years and 1 Day to 10 Years6.50%
Additional Interest Rate for Senior Citizens0.50%
(Source: ujjivansfb.in)

Ujjivan small finance bank offers an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent for senior citizens. 



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

small finance banks

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiJet AirwaysRiteish DeshmukhUrmila MatondkarSri LankaF-21Elections 2019Live NewsElection ResultsWorld Cup 2019Entertainment NewsRamadan Time TableCricket World CupOnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProNote 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top