Profit
FASTag Mandatory From December 1. Here Is How You Can Buy FASTag

FASTag is a prepaid tag that enables automatic deduction of toll and lets vehicle pass through toll plaza without stopping for the cash transaction.

Services | Edited by | Updated: November 19, 2019 13:55 IST
FASTag recharge: State Bank of India (SBI) charges tag issuancefee of Rs 100.


The government has made it mandatory for vehicles plying on National Highways to carry a FASTag to ensure seamless traffic and prevent congestion at toll plazas. FASTag is a prepaid tag facility that enables a cashless automatic deduction of toll charges, which means it lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for a cash transaction. Radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle. The FASTag platform allows for direct payment of fee from the linked prepaid or savings account. From December 1, users not having a FASTag on their vehicles will be charged double the fee in cash for passing through a FASTag-only lane, according to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways statement in July.

FASTag: Here is how to get a FASTag for your vehicle:

All the major banks are offering the FASTag payment facilities. The FASTag is linked to the customer's savings account, and ensures automatic deduction of the toll fee from the account when the registered vehicle passes passes through a toll plaza.

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are part of the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC) initiative rolled out by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), under the guidelines of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL).

State Bank of India (SBI) - the country's largest lender - charges an fee of Rs 100 (including all applicable taxes) for the issuance of the RFID tag (FASTag) across categories, according to its net banking website - onlinesbi.com.

Here are the charges levied by SBI for issuing the FASTag across different categories of vehicles:

Sr. No.Vehicle Class No.ParticularsSecurity AmountMinimum Balance
14Car / Jeep / Van/ Tata Ace and similar mini light commercial vehicle200100
25Light Commercial Vehicle300140
36Three Axle Commercial Vehicles400300
47Bus/Truck400300
5124 to 6 axle400300
6157 or More Axle400300
716Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM)/Earth Moving Equipment (EME)400300
Source: onlinesbi.com

SBI charges a security amount of Rs 200-400 for the issuance of RFID tags meant for different classes of vehicles. This amount is refunded to the customer at the time of closure of the RFID tag account, according to the SBI FASTag website - fastag.onlinesbi.com.a



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Fastags

