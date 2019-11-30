FASTag Deadline Extended To December 15. Here Is How You Can Buy FASTags

From December 15 users not having a FASTag will be charged double for passing through a FASTag-only lane.

The government has extended deadline for mandatory implementation of use of radio frequency identification (RFID) based FASTags for vehicles plying on National Highways. The FASTags were supposed to be implemented across the country by December 1 but the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has extended the deadline to December 15 for the convenience of vehicle owners. FASTag is a prepaid tag facility that enables a cashless automatic deduction of toll charges, which means it lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for a cash transaction.

FASTag is an initiative of MoRTH (Ministry of Roadways, Transport & Highway) along with NHAI, IHMCL and NPCI. It is a reloadable sticker to be mounted on the vehicle windscreen, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets one pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)-based FASTag is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle. The FASTag platform allows for direct payment of fee from the linked prepaid or savings account.

From December 15, users not having a FASTag on their vehicles will be charged double the fee in cash for passing through a FASTag-only lane, according to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways statement in July.

FASTag: Here is how to get a FASTag for your car:

All the major banks are offering the FASTag payment facilities. The FASTag is linked to the customer's savings account, and ensures automatic deduction of the toll fee from the account when the registered vehicle passes passes through a toll plaza.

Here are the charges levied by SBI for issuing the FASTags across categories of vehicles:

Sr. No. Vehicle Class No. Particulars Security Amount Minimum Balance 1 4 Car / Jeep / Van/ Tata Ace and similar mini light commercial vehicle 200 100 2 5 Light Commercial Vehicle 300 140 3 6 Three Axle Commercial Vehicles 400 300 4 7 Bus/Truck 400 300 5 12 4 to 6 axle 400 300 6 15 7 or More Axle 400 300 7 16 Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM)/Earth Moving Equipment (EME) 400 300

Axis Bank is offering door-step delivery of FASTags. Axis Bank customers as well as non-customers of the bank can buy FASTags online for from its network of over 4,200 bank branches across the country.

Axis Bank is offering 5 per cent cash back on recharge with Axis Credit/Debit cards, in addition to 2.5 per cent cash back provided by NHAI- Anytime, anywhere FASTag recharge.