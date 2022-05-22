Ethereum Vs Cardano: Which Will Drive The Cryptocurrency Market In 2022?

Cardano and Ethereum are often compared to each other

Those who follow the world of cryptocurrencies must have heard of the Cardano vs Ethereum argument. There's a frequent comparison between Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) because both networks provide similar services. Both the Ethereum and Cardano blockchains can be used for similar functions, such as running custom programming logic (smart contracts) and creating programmes (decentralised applications). Any blockchain network's core algorithm is used to create blocks and validate transactions. The key difference is that Ethereum's Proof-of-Work blockchain is less flexible than Cardano's Proof-of-Stake Ouroboros consensus method at the present.

In 2015, Ethereum was introduced as a blockchain platform. Ether (FTH) is the platform's cryptocurrency. Cardano was launched in 2017, and ADA is the platform's cryptocurrency.

Ethereum's Proof-of-Work blockchain has a proven track record. To keep the blockchain functioning, miners perform many complex calculations. One Ether is a unit of measurement for the amount of computational power used.

Similarly, Cardano's Ouroboros has a Proof-of-Stake consensus, where miners are substituted by validators. Traditional mining consumes a lot more energy and resources than Proof-of-Stake mining.

Since its inception, Ether has evolved tremendously and is still regarded as one of the most powerful cryptocurrencies. Cardano, on the other hand, is one of the most secure digital assets due to its meticulous development. ADA had previously been on a downward trend, but it has since become relatively cheap, making it an excellent investment option for existing investors.

Cardano appears to be a decent investment in the short to medium term. It is moderately priced and is likely to appreciate in value as the DApp market increases.

Ethereum, with its high market share and the planned improvements in Ethereum 2.0, is likely to be a good cryptocurrency to own in the long run.

However, despite these factors, it is difficult to tell which cryptocurrency will have a better chance in 2022. Both have had their ups and downs, and it is difficult to anticipate whose value may fall or rise.

As a result, investors should exercise caution before investing.