Supreme Court Allows ArcelorMittal To Complete Deal To Acquire Debt-Laden Essar Steel

Here are 10 things to know:
- The bench clarified that financial creditors enjoy primacy and the adjudicating authority cannot interfere with the decision approved by the committee of creditors.
- "No doubt the ultimate discretion on distribution is with the Committee of Creditors (CoC), whose decision should balance the interests of all stakeholders," the bench said.
- The NCLAT cannot interfere with the commercial decisions taken by the CoC, it said.
- Essar Steel is reeling under a debt of Rs. 30,030 crore from financial creditors and Rs. 11,969 crore from operational creditors. State-run banks are primary financial creditors of Essar Steel while its operational creditors are vendors and suppliers.
- The top court also relaxed the timeline of 330 days to find a resolution plan as prescribed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
- An amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code earlier this year gave the Committee of Creditors (CoC) explicit authority over the distribution of proceeds in the resolution process and fixes a firm timeline of 330 days for resolving cases referred to the IBC.
- In its July 4 order, the NCLAT had said that financial creditors will get 60.7 per cent of their admitted claims of Rs 49,473 crore, almost same as operational creditors.
- The operational creditors with admitted claim amount of less than Rs 1 crore would get 100 per cent, while above Rs 1 crore would get 60.26 per cent and workmen and employees would get 100 per cent.
- ArcelorMittal had told the NCLAT that it would pay Rs 42,000 crore, including a minimum guarantee of Rs 2,500 crore as working capital, for acquiring Essar Steel under the insolvency process.
- Essar Steel was among the twelve large steel and other infrastructure companies which defaulted and were referred to the bankruptcy court in 2017.
