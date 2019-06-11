Employees Provident Fund Nomination: Here's How You Can Do It Online

In the event of a subscriber's sudden demise, only the nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings

EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation allows subscribers to submit their account's nomination details, which can be done through its official website, unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in. EPFO is the nodal agency to monitor EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) contributions, which is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual. In the event of a subscriber's sudden demise, only the nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings. Subscribers can also nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.

Here are the steps to file EPF account's nomination details online:

1. Log on to EPFO's website, unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in, and enter your UAN (Universal Account Number) and password to login.

2. Click on "manage" tab and then click on e-nomination option.

3. You'll be directed to a page where you need to choose "yes" or "no" to update family declaration.

4. After that, go to "add family details" and add the details of people you want to nominate. You need to enter the name, date of birth, relation and address of the nominee and Aadhaar number. You can also add more than one nominee by clicking on "add row".

5. In case, you would like to nominate only one person as your nominee then you can declare 100 per cent as share.

The Aadhaar e-sign facility helps in approval of the e-nomination form. One doesn't need to send any physical document to the employer or ex-employer after the online nomination is done.