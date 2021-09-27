Employment In Key Sectors Grew 29% In June Quarter, Says Labour Ministry

Quarterly economic survey released by Labour Ministry has showed job growth in key sectors

The quarterly economic survey for April-June period of financial year 2021-22 released by the Ministry of Labour on Monday indicated that overall employment in nine sectors covered under it was 3.8 crore, 29 per cent more than from 2.37 crore which was recorded during the sixth economic census, which had covered the period between January 2013 and April 2014.

The nine sectors selected under the survey are manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation as well as Information Technology (IT) or business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors and financial services.

These sectors comprise a major chunk of total employment in the country from non-farm set-ups.

Among the nine selected sectors, the IT or BPO sector showed the highest growth of 152 per cent in terms of employment followed by health, transport, financial services and construction sectors which showed rise of 77 per cent, 68 per cent, 48 per cent and 42 per cent respectively.

At the same time though, employment in the trade sector fell by 25 per cent and in the accommodation and restaurant segment the decline was 13 per cent, the survey said.

Apart from this, the overall participation of women workers was 29 per cent, which was a shade lower than 31 per cent reported during the sixth economic census.

Regular workers form 88 per cent of the estimated workforce in the selected sectors. In the construction sector, 18 per cent are contractual employees while 13 per cent are casual workers, the survey noted.