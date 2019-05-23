Employees' Provident Fund (EPF): Interest Rate, Withdrawal Rules, Key Details

EPFO allows 100 per cent withdrawal in case the subscriber is unemployed for two months.

Employees' Provident Fund or EPF, a government-run pension scheme, fetches an interest at the rate of 8.65 per cent. It is a mandatory contribution from the salary of an individual that every organisation with more than 20 employees has to deduct. EPF is regulated by retirement fund body EPFO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation. The retirement fund body allows the subscriber to make withdrawal from a PF corpus under certain conditions, according to its website - epfindia.gov.in.