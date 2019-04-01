Embassy Office Parks REIT Shares List At Premium On Stock Exchanges

The Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks is in business of real estate.

Embassy Office Parks REIT shares rose as much as 4.83 per cent to Rs 314.50 against its issue price of Rs 300 as they made their stock market debit in Mumbai.

Blackstone-backed Embassy Office Parks REIT's Rs 4,750 crore initial public offering, the first by a real estate investment trust in India, was subscribed more than two times on the last day of sale on Wednesday.

Embassy Office Parks REIT sold shares in price band of Rs 299-300 between March 18-20 in lot size of 400 shares per lot.

The Bengaluru-based Embassy Office Parks is in business of real estate including renting, buying, selling and operating of leased or self-owned real estate properties.

