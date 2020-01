The country's annual electricity demand in 2019 grew at its slowest pace in six years with December marking a fifth straight month of decline, government data showed.

Power demand rose 1.1 per cent in 2019, the smallest rise since 2013, data compiled by the Central Electricity Authority showed.

December demand for electricity fell to 100.81 billion units from 101.28 billion a year earlier, representing a fifth consecutive month of decline.