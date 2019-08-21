Government Has Not Set A Deadline To Launch Electric Vehicles: Report

The auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth

The government has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, an official said on Wednesday.

The country's auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth that has led to a slump in demand for vehicles, forced plant shutdowns and large layoffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working to push electric vehicles in an effort to cut the country's fuel import bill and curb pollution.

In June, a government think-tank that plays a key role in policymaking had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025.

