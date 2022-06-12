ECG Devices Market: Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Disease Creating New Growth Prospects

ECG Devices Market: Trends, growth and development forecasts

The demand for electrocardiogram (ECG) devices for assessing and diagnosing cardiovascular diseases has gradually increased worldwide.

ECG monitoring devices have become more widely used in clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, and hospitals.

From 2022 to 2031, the global ECG devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 per cent. In some nations, the pressing need to regulate and prevent cardiovascular illnesses is enhancing the development potential of ECG equipment.

Furthermore, wireless ECG equipment's capacity to detect various medical disorders such as arrhythmias, coronary heart disease, heart attacks, and cardiomyopathy will boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

According to a TMR study, a slew of randomised clinical studies has aided several ECG device manufacturers in capturing new income streams in the market.

Wearable continuous monitoring products have opened up a new channel for cardiac monitoring.

An ECG, or electrocardiogram, is a test that uses sensors connected to the skin to detect the heart's rhythm and electrical activity.

Shortness of breath, dizziness, palpitations and chest pain are indications of suspected heart disease that can be monitored with this device in conjunction with another testing.

The rising popularity of mobile cardiac telemetry services is due to an increased understanding of the benefits of improved ECG device workflow.

As a result, MedTech businesses in the global market for ECG devices are eager to grow digitally-enabled monitoring solutions, which are increasingly being used for self-monitoring.

When it comes to wireless ECG devices, according to a report by Global Market Insights, several elements of the test are automated, allowing patients to save time and have more confidence in their diagnosis.

Because of the product's tremendous usage advantages, the whole market is expected to develop exponentially in the next years.

Also, the demand for wireless ECG monitors has risen due to the increased popularity of wearable devices due to the surge in remote patient monitoring during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Furthermore, as the prevalence of arrhythmia problems among SARS-CoV-2 patients has increased, remote wireless rhythm monitoring utilising ECG has become more common, implying a beneficial impact on the sector shortly.

One key factor in favour of the wireless ECG devices market trends between 2022 and 2028 is rising healthcare spending on cardiovascular disease treatment.

According to a report by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disorders account for more than $320 billion in annual healthcare and related expenses.

This feature, with the increasing usage of remote patient monitoring technologies for improved treatment, will present the market with even more development potential throughout the forecast period.

North America has been a highly profitable region in the ECG devices industry, with the TMR study projecting a market share of about 40 per cent in 2021.

During the forecast period of 2022–2031, profitable opportunities are expected to grow at a good CAGR.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific ECG devices market is expected to grow at an impressive 8.2 per cent CAGR.

The income potential has been guided by an increase in the number of older persons, particularly due to Japan's, China's, and India's rapidly ageing populations.

In terms of wireless ECG devices, by 2028, the Middle East and Africa are predicted to account for a significant portion of the market.

This is in light of the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease as a cause of morbidity and mortality in nations such as Saudi Arabia.