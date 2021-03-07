Easy Trip Planners IPO To Open On March 8. Key Things To Know

Easy Trip offers online traveling services through its website, and Android and IOS mobile apps

Easy Trip Planners' initial public offer (IPO) will be open for bidding for three days, from March 8 to March 10. The online travel company has fixed the price band of its share offering at Rs 186-187 per share. The shares are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE, on March 19, 2021.

Easy Trip Planners IPO is an offer for sale by founder promoters, Nishant Pitti and Rikant Pittie. Nishant holds 49.81 per cent stake in the company and Rikant, 49.68 per cent. The company is looking to garner Rs 510 crore at the higher end of the price band.

Investors can bid for a minimum one lot of 80 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, up to 13 lots. The anchor investors segment will be open for subscription on March 5.

A total of up to 75 per cent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NII) and 10 per cent is set aside for retail investors.

Incorporated in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is the second largest online travel agency in India in terms of gross revenue. Easy Trip offers a range of online traveling services through its website, as well as Android and IOS mobile app.

Easy Trip Planners doesn't have any listed peers in India. Its competitors, MakeMyTrip and Yatra, are both listed on the Nasdaq.

Axis Capital and JM Financial Consultants are the lead managers of the primary market sale, whereas KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.