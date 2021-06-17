Drone Survey Mandatory For National Highway Projects

NHAI has made drone survey mandatory for road projects

To enhance transparency and leverage latest technology, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made mandatory, use of drones for monthly video recording of highway projects during all stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance.

Contractors and concessionaires will have to carry out the drone video recording in presence of supervision consultants and upload comparative project videos of the current and last month on NHAI's portal ‘Data Lake', capturing various project related developments during the month.

Supervision consultants will analyse these videos and provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development. These videos will also be used by NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check the discrepancies and rectifications made basis the earlier observations, official sources said.

In addition to this, project directors of NHAI shall undertake monthly drone survey from the date of signing of contract agreement till start of construction of the project at site and also on completion of the project.

NHAI will also supervise on a monthly basis, all developed projects where it is responsible for their operation and maintenance.

Since these videos will be permanently stored on the ‘Data Lake', they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts.