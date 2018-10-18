US To Revise H-1B Visa Definition, Planning Repeal Of H-4 Visa: 10 Points

IT firms depend on H-1B visa to hire employees each year from countries like India and China.

The US is planning a major overhaul in the definition of employment and specialty occupations under H-1B visas, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said. The move will have an adverse impact on Indian IT (information technology) companies and small and medium-sized contractual firms, mostly owned by Indian-Americans, according to a report by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The President Donald Trump-led administration also said that revoking the H-4 visa, which allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work, will benefit some US workers. H-1B visa, the most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.