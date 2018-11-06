Sensex Closes 40 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,530

Diwali 2018: BSE will conduct a special trading session on Wednesday on account of the Diwali festival

Domestic stock markets finished Tuesday's session on a mildly higher note, tracking gains in Asian peers. BSE benchmark index Sensex rose 40 points to close at 34,991, up 0.1 per cent from the previous close. The NSE Nifty settled 6 points higher at 10,530. Advances in information technology and infrastructure stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and public sector banking shares. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty included Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Sun Pharma, closing between 1.4 per cent and 2.2 per cent higher.

Broader Asian shares were supported by gains on Wall Street although the trading sentiment was tempered ahead of the US midterm elections, the first major electoral test of US President Donald Trump's big tax cuts and hostile trade policies since assuming office.

GAIL (India) extended gains into a third session, climbing 2.7 per cent to its highest since October 3. The state-run gas utility had on Monday posted a 50 per cent jump in second-quarter profit.

Stock exchange BSE will conduct a special trading session on Wednesday on account of the Diwali festival. Trading will commence at 5:30 pm and end at 6:30 pm, the bourse has said.

