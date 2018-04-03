NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Direct Tax Collections Rise 18% To Rs 10 Lakh Crore In 2017-18: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the impact of notes ban as well as GST implementation led to "higher formalisation of economy".

Economy | | Updated: April 03, 2018 21:59 IST
Direct Tax Collections Rise 18% To Rs 10 Lakh Crore In 2017-18: Arun Jaitley

The finance minister said the data revealed the efficiency of the income tax department

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said direct tax collections were at Rs 10,02,607 crore for financial year 2018-17. With that, direct tax collections - including income tax and corporate tax - grew over 18 per cent from Rs 8.47 lakh crore in fiscal year 2016-17. The finance minister said the impact of demonetisation as well as implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) led to "higher formalisation of economy". That was further substantiated by filing of more than one crore new income tax returns (ITRs) by taxpayers during financial year 2017-18, the finance minister further said on microblogging site Twitter."The (direct tax collections) data reveals the efficiency of tax department and rise in no. of honest tax payers. This historical revenue receipt is a factual testimony of accountable governance under PM Narendra Modi," Mr Jaitley said. The Budget estimate for the 2017-18 fiscal was Rs 9.80 lakh crore.


However, the government missed its ambitious target of Rs 10.05 lakh crore as per the revised estimates set in the Budget for 2018-19. 

The government had estimated to collect Rs 9.80 lakh crore from direct taxes - which include income tax and corporate tax - in 2017-18. In the revised estimates, the government had raised the target to Rs 10.05 lakh crore.

The Income Tax Department received 6.84 crore income tax returns (ITRs) in fiscal year 2017-18, as against 5.43 crore in fiscal year 2016-17, a growth of 26 per cent, provisional data showed earlier on Tuesday.

Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia had on Monday said that the tax collections would cross the "landmark" Rs 10 lakh crore in fiscal year 2017-18.

(With agency inputs)

