Direct Tax Collections Rise 18% To Rs 10 Lakh Crore In 2017-18: Arun Jaitley

"The (direct tax collections) data reveals the efficiency of tax department and rise in no. of honest tax payers. This historical revenue receipt is a factual testimony of accountable governance under PM Narendra Modi," Mr Jaitley said. The Budget estimate for the 2017-18 fiscal was Rs 9.80 lakh crore.
The impact of demonetisation and GST implementation has resulted into higher formalisation of economy. This is further substantiated by filing of more than 1 crore IT returns by tax payers during FY 2017-18 (6.84 Cr ITRs) in comparison to FY 2016-17 (5.43 Cr ITRs).— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 3, 2018
However, the government missed its ambitious target of Rs 10.05 lakh crore as per the revised estimates set in the Budget for 2018-19.
The government had estimated to collect Rs 9.80 lakh crore from direct taxes - which include income tax and corporate tax - in 2017-18. In the revised estimates, the government had raised the target to Rs 10.05 lakh crore.
The Income Tax Department received 6.84 crore income tax returns (ITRs) in fiscal year 2017-18, as against 5.43 crore in fiscal year 2016-17, a growth of 26 per cent, provisional data showed earlier on Tuesday.
(With agency inputs)