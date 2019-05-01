Diesel Prices Hiked 0.9% In April

Diesel prices were increased in the range of 53-57 paise per litre in four metros in April 2019

Diesel prices were increased in the range of 53-57 paise per litre in four metros in April 2019, according to data from state-run Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) website, iocl.com. On April 30, diesel rates stood at Rs. 66.71 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 68.45 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 69.83 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 70.44 per litre in Chennai. The diesel prices in the four metros had stood at Rs. 66.14 per litre, Rs. 67.92 per litre, Rs. 69.27 per litre and Rs. 69.88 per litre respectively, according to the Indian Oil data.

The prices of petrol in the period were also hiked across metros in the range of 22-27 paise. On April 30, petrol prices were at Rs. 73.13 per litre in New Delhi, Rs. 75.15 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 78.70 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 75.90 per litre in Chennai. On March 31, the petrol rates had stood at Rs. 72.86 per litre, Rs. 74.93 per litre, Rs. 78.48 per litre and Rs. 75.67 per litre respectively.

State-run oil marketing companies Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the domestic fuel prices on a daily basis, and any revisions are implemented at the pumps with effect from 6 am.

As per the daily dynamic pricing regime, domestic fuel prices depend on international fuel prices on a 15-day average, besides the value of the rupee. This is because a large portion of the country's oil requirement is met through imports.

