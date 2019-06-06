Dewan Housing Finance Shares Plunge After ICRA, Crisil Downgrades

DHFL said it has met its financial obligations worth close to Rs. 40,000 crore since September 2018

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd or DHFL shares fell more than 18 per cent on Thursday, a day after credit ratings agencies ICRA and Crisil downgraded its commercial papers. The mortgage lender said the action by the ratings agencies was "extremely surprising" as it had been making substantial efforts "in ensuring no defaults on any bonds, repayment of its financial obligations". DHFL shares nosedived 18.3 per cent to Rs 91.30 apiece on the National Stock Exchange during the session, in their biggest intraday fall since February. The ratings downgrades underline the problems in the country's shadow banking sector, which has struggled since a series of defaults at Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services last year.

In a statement late on Wednesday, Mumbai-based DHFL said the actions by the ratings agencies are "unwarranted" and it is seeking clarification on the rationale that predicts its inability to service pay-outs on the due dates. "Such speculative rating rationale is not adequate," it added.

The lender, which stopped taking new deposits and blocked premature withdrawals last month, said it was taking steps to make the payment on time and that the delay did not amount to a default.

Noting that it has met its financial obligations worth close to Rs. 40,000 crore since September 2018, DHFL said it is "committed towards ensuring repayment of all its obligations as well as onboarding the strategic partner for its business".

To ensure adequate liquidity to meet the repayments, DHFL also sold its strategic retail assets including Aadhar, Avanse and DHFL Pramerica Asset Managers, it added.

ICRA cut its rating on the company's paper to "[ICRA]D" from "[ICRA]A4", while Crisil downgraded to "CRISIL D" from "CRISIL A4+", implying that the company was in default or expected to be in default soon. That marked the fifth rating cut on the company's paper by Crisil this year, and fourth by ICRA.

At 10:58 am, DHFL shares traded 12.32 per cent lower at Rs 97.85 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), sharply underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which was down 0.28 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)