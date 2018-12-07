NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Dharmendra Pradhan Hopes OPEC Will Remember Consumers When Cutting Output

OPEC tentatively agreed to an oil output cut but was waiting for a commitment from Russia before deciding on the exact volumes.

Commodities | December 07, 2018 17:41 IST
New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday he was hopeful that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would keep in mind consumers' interests before deciding to cut crude oil production.

OPEC tentatively agreed to an oil output cut on Thursday but was waiting for a commitment from non-OPEC producer Russia before deciding on the exact volumes for a production reduction aimed at propping up oil prices.



