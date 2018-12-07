Dharmendra Pradhan Hopes OPEC Will Remember Consumers When Cutting Output

New Delhi: Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday he was hopeful that Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) would keep in mind consumers' interests before deciding to cut crude oil production.

OPEC tentatively agreed to an oil output cut on Thursday but was waiting for a commitment from non-OPEC producer Russia before deciding on the exact volumes for a production reduction aimed at propping up oil prices.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.